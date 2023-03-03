Vacancy Senior Wealth Manager Curaçao

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a major bank offering a full range of market-leading financial service in Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Credit Cards, Treasury Sales and trading and Investment Banking. We are a large, regionally listed banks in the English and Dutch speaking Caribbean. The Bank has over 2,600 staff; 54 branches, banking centres an offices in 15 regional markets. On behalf of CIBC FirstCaribbean Deloitte is looking for candidates for the position of:

Senior Wealth Manager

The position

As a Senior Wealth Manager at CIBC you are responsible for growing a portfolio of investment products which increase the overall profit contribution to Private Wealth Management (PWM). You are the focal point within the client contact around sales and investment opportunities and you establish client plans and develop sales opportunities in conjunction with the Director PWM that effectively and proactively meet clients’ needs. As a Senior Wealth Manager you provide full client services and operational functions for PWM, including on-boarding clients and portfolio management. You take advantage of opportunities for increased revenue via growth of transactional products and services such as investment products, electronic banking, trade finance, international wire payments, foreign exchange, drafts and bank accounts (time & savings deposits).

Your profile

You have a University degree within the field of Business, Finance and/or Economics and have successfully completed one or more of the following courses: a professional financial planning course, the Canadian Securities course (or equivalent) and/or continuing education to certified financial planner designation, CFA, CA, etc. You have at least 7 years’ of proven experience in Private Wealth Management sector regionally and/or internationally with demonstrated ability to build, grow and maintain client relationships. You have experience with concepts of personal financial planning and excellent knowledge of all banking and investment products & services. You have excellent knowledge of sales management and business development processes as well as of KYC, client acceptance, anti-money laundering requirements and modern risk and control management in banking. You are abreast of market conditions/trends and changes to legislation and product platforms in an area that is subject to frequent changes – analysing information/trends and applying it to individual client circumstances. You have excellent analytical, advisory and interpersonal skills. You are a team player and have excellent negotiation skills. You are results-oriented, flexible and perform well under pressure. You have excellent communication and presentation skills. You are fluent in Dutch, English and Papiamentu both verbally and in writing.

The offer

CIBC offers a challenging position with a competitive compensation package in a dynamic and ambitious organization.

Procedure

For more information, please contact Mrs. Pauline Godschalk-Hageman, Consultant at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via [email protected] or via phone: (+5999) 433 3332. Please email your cover letter and resume before March 20, 2023 to [email protected]. You will receive a receipt notification within three working days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, integrity screening and medical examination may be part of the selection procedure. Your application will be handled confidentially.