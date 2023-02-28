Vacancy Sales Specialist Bonaire

Part Time Sales Specialist Vilebrequin. For 20 hours, starting from 17 april 2023.

Since being founded in St Tropez in 1971, Vilebrequin has always cultivated a spirit of refined elegance and fantasy. Perfectly tailored and always in style, Vilebrequin swimsuits have become a natural choice for generations of clients including celebrities, athletes, world leaders, royalty and influencers alike. Today, Vilebrequin continues to celebrate the art of living in the sun with a new women’s line that includes swimwear, ready-to-wear and accessories, always with the same ambition; make Summer last all year long!

Position Overview:

A Vilebrequin Sales Specialist is responsible for understanding the mindset of the Vilebrequin brand and strives to bring it to life every day. Each Specialist must provide attentive and knowledgeable assistance to ensure the highest level of customer service.

Core Responsibilities:

Consistently delivers luxury service to enhance customer experience

Follow company policies, procedures and use visual techniques to maintain the visual standards according to Vilebrequin guidelines

Strives to stay current on all products in order to successfully assist customers

Demonstrates effective communication with customers, coworkers, and managers

Maintains sales floor, stock room, fitting rooms, and cash wrap

Performs register transactions in according with POS guidelines – handles cash and provides change without error

Consistently meet individual and store sales goals

Assists with sending/receiving shipments of merchandise

Leads by example and positively influences others

Execute and follow opening and closing procedures

Qualifications:

Ability to demonstrate strong customer service skills both on and off sales floor

Strong attention to detail

Reliability and consistent attendance and punctuality

Ability to work varied hours/days, including nights and weekends on a weekly basis as business requires

Previous experience in luxury retail preferred

Maintain a professional appearance and behaviors and follow dress code standards

Multi lingual (Dutch, English)

Location:

Kaya Grandi 31

Kralendijk

Please sent your resume and motivation letter to: [email protected].

See more about the brand