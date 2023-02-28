Vacancy Sales Specialist Bonaire

Part Time Sales Specialist Vilebrequin. For 20 hours, starting from 17 april 2023.
Since being founded in St Tropez in 1971, Vilebrequin has always cultivated a spirit of refined elegance and fantasy. Perfectly tailored and always in style, Vilebrequin swimsuits have become a natural choice for generations of clients including celebrities, athletes, world leaders, royalty and influencers alike. Today, Vilebrequin continues to celebrate the art of living in the sun with a new women’s line that includes swimwear, ready-to-wear and accessories, always with the same ambition; make Summer last all year long!
Position Overview:
A Vilebrequin Sales Specialist is responsible for understanding the mindset of the Vilebrequin brand and strives to bring it to life every day. Each Specialist must provide attentive and knowledgeable assistance to ensure the highest level of customer service.
Core Responsibilities:
- Consistently delivers luxury service to enhance customer experience
- Follow company policies, procedures and use visual techniques to maintain the visual standards according to Vilebrequin guidelines
- Strives to stay current on all products in order to successfully assist customers
- Demonstrates effective communication with customers, coworkers, and managers
- Maintains sales floor, stock room, fitting rooms, and cash wrap
- Performs register transactions in according with POS guidelines – handles cash and provides change without error
- Consistently meet individual and store sales goals
- Assists with sending/receiving shipments of merchandise
- Leads by example and positively influences others
- Execute and follow opening and closing procedures
Qualifications:
- Ability to demonstrate strong customer service skills both on and off sales floor
- Strong attention to detail
- Reliability and consistent attendance and punctuality
- Ability to work varied hours/days, including nights and weekends on a weekly basis as business requires
- Previous experience in luxury retail preferred
- Maintain a professional appearance and behaviors and follow dress code standards
- Multi lingual (Dutch, English)
Location:
Kaya Grandi 31
Kralendijk
Please sent your resume and motivation letter to: [email protected].
