Vacancy Front Desk /Guest Service Agent Bonaire

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking a Front Desk/Guest Services Agent who will help create a memorable experience for our guests. As a Front Desk Agent, you’ll not only be the person guests rely on to handle front desk transactions, offer local insights, and anticipate every detail of a friction-free experience. You’ll also create the warm atmosphere that makes our guests feel at home.

Responsibilities:

Be the warm welcome that kicks off a memorable guest experience

Manage guest requests prior to and during their stay

Use up-selling techniques to maximize room occupancy & revenue

Promote resort activities and experiences in the restaurant, dive shop and spa

Start every stay right by swiftly checking guests in and out – take IDs, hand out room keys, and control and release safety deposit boxes

Handle cash and credit transactions & be fully knowledgeable in the hotel property management system

Stay one step ahead of guests’ needs – record and act on their preferences, and handle their messages, requests, questions, and concerns

Help guests with anything from bill issues to local knowledge, and loop in management when necessary

Take pride in your appearance and place as a resort ambassador

Provide property tours to industry partners and other guests while being fully versed in accommodation types, rates, rate seasons, and packages

Qualifications: Language(s):

English (required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

Experience & Innate Qualities:

1-3 years in a similar role preferred

Strong verbal and written communication skills in the English language

General proficiency with computers

Strong problem-solving skills

A warm personality and willingness to learn

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].