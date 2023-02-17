Vacancy Cadushy Experience Host Bonaire

COME AND JOIN OUR TEAM!

The current Cadushy team consists of 15 employees from all parts of the world, two dogs and two cats. To expand our team, we are looking for nice colleagues with sense of humor for the position of:

CADUSHY EXPERIENCE HOST (M/F) (Full Time and Part Time)

What are you going to do?

You take our visitors with passion and enthusiasm into our story and introduce them to our products. Your enthusiasm and hospitality ensure that our guests experience the unique Cadushy Experience and continue their journey with a smile on their face.

What do we ask?

You are enthusiastic, customer-oriented and you enjoy working with people

You are a real team player

In addition, you have strong communication skills

You are flexible and can work during the week and during weekends

Takes initiative by asking questions and being open to feedback

And very important; Sense of humor!

What do we offer?

A dynamic position for a longer period of time within a fun and growing company

A nice informal working atmosphere; opportunity to develop further

Challenging work

A super nice team!

Interested?

Then we invite you to apply directly! Send your motivation and CV (with a recent photo) to [email protected].