Vacancy Reservations – Planner Officer Bonaire

We are looking for a Reservations- Planner Officer Full time

Are you looking for a challenging job in the tourism industry?

Bonaire Tours & Vacations is immediately looking for a reservation/planner officer with guest service experience & understanding of logistics.

What are you going to do ?

You maintain contact with our partners and customers through various booking channels, e-mail by telephone and verbally.

You get energy from the following activities:

Managing the mailbox and phone.

Take care of the daily reservation requests.

Planning of our fleet.

Assist with the dispatch on the pier.

Answering questions from our walk-in customers.

You will work in a small team. Low season working days are Monday through Friday, while high season working days include weekends and holidays as well.

What we are looking for

Dynamic Multi-tasker.

Excellent communication skills in English, Dutch & Papiamentu or any additional language are a pre.

Extensive knowledge about Bonaire.

Ability to work positive in a team.

Guest -Service Experience.

Responsible and Pro Active.

A logical insight to plan our fleet.

Very flexible attitude, no 9 to 5 mentality.

Available to work weekends and holidays.

Affinity with computer systems.

What we offer

A competitive salary.

Dynamic job.

Professional work environment.

To apply by send your CV & motivation letter to [email protected] /[email protected]