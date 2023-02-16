Vacancy Reservations – Planner Officer Bonaire

We are looking for a Reservations- Planner Officer Full time
Are you looking for a challenging job in the tourism industry?
Bonaire Tours & Vacations is immediately looking for a reservation/planner officer with guest service experience & understanding of logistics.
What are you going to do ?
You maintain contact with our partners and customers through various booking channels, e-mail by telephone and verbally.
You get energy from the following activities:
- Managing the mailbox and phone.
- Take care of the daily reservation requests.
- Planning of our fleet.
- Assist with the dispatch on the pier.
- Answering questions from our walk-in customers.
You will work in a small team. Low season working days are Monday through Friday, while high season working days include weekends and holidays as well.
What we are looking for
- Dynamic Multi-tasker.
- Excellent communication skills in English, Dutch & Papiamentu or any additional language are a pre.
- Extensive knowledge about Bonaire.
- Ability to work positive in a team.
- Guest -Service Experience.
- Responsible and Pro Active.
- A logical insight to plan our fleet.
- Very flexible attitude, no 9 to 5 mentality.
- Available to work weekends and holidays.
- Affinity with computer systems.
What we offer
- A competitive salary.
- Dynamic job.
- Professional work environment.
To apply by send your CV & motivation letter to [email protected] /[email protected]
