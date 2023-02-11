Vacancy Experienced PADI Dive Instructors | PADI Dive Masters Bonaire

Beyond the Corals is looking for: Experienced PADI Dive Instructors and PADI Dive Masters
We are a fast growing PADI 5 Star Dive center on Bonaire. Professionalism, good service and friendliness are the core of our business. We offer a nice work environment, with lots of variety, good pay and great weather!
Are you interested?
Please submit your application to [email protected]
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.