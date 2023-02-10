Vacature Zelfstandig Werkend Kok | Restaurant Medewerkers | Bediening | Bar

ENGLISH TEXT BELOW

Rum Runners is een restaurant op een toplocatie. Het is gelegen op het Captain Don’s Habitat resort. Het restaurant wordt druk bezocht door toeristen en door de lokale bevolking van het eiland. Bij Rum Runners wordt ontbijt, lunch en diner geserveerd. Tevens heeft Rum Runners een gezellige druk bezochte cocktailbar. Een bijzonder mooie locatie op het zonnige Bonaire.

We zijn op zoek naar dedicated personeel met ervaring waar snelheid & gastvrijheid in het bloed zit!

Voor de Zelfstandig Werkend Kok, minimaal 2 jaar werkervaring gevraagd.

Wil jij komen werken in een hecht team op een prachtige locatie aan de zee? Stuur dan een mail naar: [email protected]. Zet in het onderwerp erbij dat je solliciteert voor de functie.

Rum Runners is a restaurant in a prime location. It is located in the Captain Don’s Habitat resort. The restaurant is frequented by tourists and the locals of the island. Rum Runners serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Rum Runners also has a cosy, busy cocktail bar. A particularly beautiful location on sunny Bonaire.

We are urgently looking for passionate employees with experience speed and hospitality in their blood!

The cook has to have at least two years work experience.

Do you want to come and work in a team at a beautiful location by the sea? Send an email to: [email protected]. Please state in the subject line that you are applying for the position.