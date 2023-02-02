Vacancy Maintenance Manager Bonaire

DELFINS BEACH RESORT BONAIRE

is a growing 4-star-plus resort at the idyllic Punt Vierkant, where dolphins regularly pass right off the coast, also flamingos regularly fly past the park during sunrise and sunset. Our resort stands for top quality in a relaxed, typically Caribbean ambience. It is located right by the sea and surrounded by lush green gardens with a wide variety of palm trees. We offer various Leisure facilities for our guests, a conference centre, various F&B facilities, 2 swimming pools and luxury sports facilities.

Due to expansion of our team, we are immediately looking for a:

Maintenance Manager

While the guests are enjoying all the good things at Delfins Beach Resort, you will be working on how to make it even better. You are the Maintenance Manager with feelers for all kinds of repairs, maintenance work and investments. You see it, you arrange it and you make it happen. Thanks to you, everyone in the 4-star-plus resort in Kralendijk on Bonaire is beaming.

What will your tasks be?

You organise that guests at our luxurious resort really lack nothing. That means that only perfect is good enough. The buildings and public areas, the entire grounds and certainly the hotel rooms. Whether it’s plumbing, lighting, tiling or the air conditioning. You make sure you get ahead of maintenance work as much as possible and get repairs fixed quickly. Thanks to you, our permits and contracts are in order, we get the best tenders and engage the right external firms. You are a fixer who looks around and sees what needs to be done. And you arrange it accordingly. Together with your Maintenance team, which you lead in a pleasant way.

Furthermore, as a coordinating Maintenance Manager, you are occupied with:

drawing up work programmes for repairs, maintenance, management and breakdowns.

making schedules, organising work and monitoring progress and quality.

selecting new employees, arranging induction and conducting performance and assessment interviews.

purchasing and monitoring departmental costs and stocks (materials, consumables and spare parts).

reporting to the MT, of which you will also be a member.

The Maintenance team consists of 15 employees, including 3 supervisors. The team members know what they can expect from each other. This makes Maintenance a well-oiled team that scores on enthusiasm, customer-friendliness and working hard together.

Requirements

Higher vocational (Dutch: HBO) working and intellectual level and technical background

More than 3 years’ experience in a similar position.

Good command of Dutch and English. Language knowledge of Spanish and Papiamentu may be to your advantage. If you do not have this, willingness to take language courses is a must.

A result-, guest- and service-oriented attitude with coaching leadership.

competences such as persuasiveness, stress resistant, entrepreneurial, organisationally strong and connecting.

What do we offer?

a gross monthly salary between $4.000 and $5.000 for a full-time work week.

20 holiday days. Each working year you get one more, up to 25 maximum.

company laptop and phone.

25% discount at food and beverage outlets.

a free stay at the resort of 1 week for a maximum of 2 persons.

Wish to apply?

Do you recognise yourself in the role of Maintenance Manager at Delfins? Then please send your CV and motivation letter to [email protected].