Vacancies Divi Flamingo Beach Resort Bonaire

WE’RE HIRING!

DIVI FLAMINGO BEACH RESORT & CASINO BONAIRE

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. Above or below the water, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort offers a unique experience for vacationers.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

FULLTIME FOOD & BEVERAGE CASHIER & HOSTESS:

As a Host/ Cashier, you will be responsible for monetary transactions. You will also set the stage for guest experience with your welcoming smile and service. By understanding their unique stories and needs, you will own their experience to create WOW memories they will carry with them far and beyond their stay with us. You must be able to speak Dutch and English and also be able to operate POS system (cashier system), handle money and credit transactions. Must be available in the evening. Working hours from 6AM until 23PM, evening shift from 14:30PM until 23PM is also possible.

FULLTIME WAIT STAFF:

The Wait Staff is responsible for providing the highest quality of service to guests in an attentive, courteous, and efficient manner. He/she is also responsible for receiving and delivering guests orders with a smile carrying out the resort vision. Working hours from 6AM until 23PM.

FULLTIM E DIVE MASTER:

Bonaire offers a unique experience for vacationers as one of the top diving destinations in the world. Our island is truly a diver’s paradise. Would you enjoy taking our valued long-term guests on a great diving experience and you are a certified Dive Master? Working hours from 7AM until 16:30PM, night dive can be requested.

FULLTIME HOUSEMAN:

The houseperson is a key member of our team, providing support so that we all excel. Whether stripping rooms, stocking closets, or interacting with guests you will play a keen role in ensuring our guests have a memorable experience and look forward to returning. The houseman is responsible for ensuring that the public spaces are always clean and tidy. Your ability to remain professional and friendly will make you shine when you are called on to deliver requests to guest rooms. There is nothing a housekeeper appreciates more than someone to assist with delivering supplies and linen when they need it most! Working hours from 7AM until 10:0PM

The hotel operations are from Monday until Sunday you will work 5 days a week and have 2 days off (consecutively or separate).

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension savings, vacation savings plan and much more.

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions and are you our next great hire, please send your application to: Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention [email protected]

or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

HOPE TO MEET YOU SOON.