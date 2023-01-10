Public Tender Call for expertise | Green Overseas Programme

Call for expertise – Green Overseas Programme

The “Green Overseas” programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France, is looking for service providers specialised in energy transition and/or climate change resilience, for activities in the Overseas Countries and Territories of the European Union and the United Kingdom.

To this end, the “Green Overseas Expertise Network” Dynamic Purchasing System sets out to pre-select service providers, who will then be put out to tender for specific contracts.

The tender notice is available on the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), under reference “2022/S 205-585112” and the tender documents are available on the French government procurement platform “PLACE”, under reference « 22-SAD-S002-GO ».

All interested applicants (individual experts, consultancies, NGOs etc.), with suitable expertise and experience in the OCTs, are invited to apply on PLACE.

For more informations, please check our Green Overseas website: https://green-overseas.org