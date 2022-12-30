30 december 2022 14:29 pm

Bonaire.Nu

Altijd het laatste nieuws!

delta
HomeVacatures Bonaire ⇒ Vacancy Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler Bonaire

Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Horeca | Luchtvaart | Toerisme Vacatures Veiligheid

Vacancy Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler Bonaire

27

       

WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler

Job Summary:

Provide all necessary and required under-wing ground support services including but not be limited to loading and unloading baggage and cargo, aircraft marshalling, water and lavatory servicing, aircraft cleaning, driving/operating heavy equipment.

Requirements:

  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Must be able to work in inclement weather
  • Must be able to lift heavy objects up to 70 pounds
  • Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via:

Email: [email protected]

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief

Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.


       

Related Posts

Lees ook:

Meer nieuws



Top vacatures

Meer vacatures



Meer bedrijven



Vakantietips

Meer vakantietips



Tours en activiteiten

Meer tours

nl Nederlands
en Englishde Deutsches Españolpt Portuguêszh-TW 繁體中文nl Nederlandsfr Français