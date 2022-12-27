Vacancy Group leader Re-Play program Saba

Saba Reach Foundation (SRF) is a small non-profit organization operating on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Saba. It serves to facilitate sustainable employment and participation opportunities for (young) adults with a distance to the labor market. To realize this the foundation has three interrelated social/educational departments: the Re-Play program, the social workplace and adult education.

THE RE-PLAY PROGRAM

The Re-Play program focusses on students within the high school who are experiencing behavioral/social-emotional problems. We are in the process of getting this program started which will exist out of an afternoon program, the possibility to facilitate a time-out if needed and family coaching. We will make use of the Forsa Method, which you will be trained in. This program focusses on group orientated treatment where we will work on individual treatment plans.

THE POSITION

We are currently looking for a new group leader for the afternoon program/time-out (starting date position: as soon as possible). The organization needs a disciplined, flexible, hands-on, proactive, results-oriented, respectful, responsible and empathetic professional with a heart for this at-risk and challenging target groups. Someone who is able to work with a set method.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Conduct intakes with students referred to the program

Is responsible for the activity plan and executes the plan in order to work on the treatmentprocess on group level

Creates and monitors individual development plans for each participant and coordinateslearning/activity trajectories

Provides guidance to students/colleagues

Consults with external specialists and care providers on relevant care/educational needs.Organizes a network of care

Maintain close contact with parents/guardians

Functions as a person of trust and safety for the students

Takes care of the Re-play program, the physical building and inventory. Ensures a safeenvironment for all users of the time-out program.

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE

A relevant secondary vocational education/MBO education/work/thinking level, preferable experience with youth care/juvenile justice institutions

Experience and affinity with methodical work

Computer skills (Office)

Excellent command of English, both written and verbal

Willing to follow courses/training that can enhance your professional growth

A valid driver’s license.

You have experience in inventing and developing activity programs, you are into sports,creative, not competitive but complementary attitude. Discipline, responsibility and having the upper hand over the group are basic requirements.

WHAT WE OFFER

We offer a position in a small tight-knit team of professionals. The job concerns a one-year full-time appointment (starting as soon as possible), with the intent of extension into a permanent contract in the long run if the working relationship proves to be positive. We offer a competitive salary in scale 9, which will depend on capacity and experience brought in.

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates are requested to submit their resume and motivation letter by January 20th, 2023 to the Saba Reach director Lonneke Schut at [email protected]

We do encourage local residents to apply.

Saba Reach Foundation

Matthew Levenstone Street 18 / The Bottom / Saba / +599 416 3706 / [email protected]. Visit our Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/sabareach