Vacancy Captain Bonaire

We are looking for a Captain. Start Date: immediately.

Aqua Adventures Bonaire is a boat tour agency that offers sightseeing, water taxi service, and snorkel trips in Bonaire. For our new recreational power catamaran “Sea Breeze”, we are looking for a captain.

The captain’s main job is to have the control of the boat and the crew at all times. The captain must be able to oversee all passengers during navigation and stops.

The captain has one primary duty, which is the safe manning and operation of the Sea Breeze. During an excursion, this includes taking full responsibility for the crew and the guests.

Every crew member falls under the ultimate command of the captain.

The captain holds responsibilities and must answer to the owner / director with regard to all operational decisions.

Tasks include:

Safe navigation and operation of the Sea Breeze.

Decision making with regards to the crew.

Train the crew accordingly for their tasks so they are “operations ready” and have a professional attitude towards the passengers and a professional execution of their tasks at all times.

Assuming the role of professional ‘host’ and entertaining (passenger interaction), when necessary.

Being a helping hand on deck where necessary, only, if possible, only when a dedicated crew member is not able to execute such task at that specific moment.

Making sure that the welcomes speeches and safety briefings are done professionally by crew, and if necessary, execute them accordingly to ensure overall safety on board.

Making sure that the excursion is being executed according to the Shore Excursion Descriptions that both the Cruise- and Stay over passengers have received when booking the excursion.

Making sure that a charter of the Sea Breeze is executed according to the wishes of the private group and that the private groups feel safe and comfortable during such charter.

Making sure that, at the snorkel and beach stops, the safety briefings and instructions are done professionally.

Being familiar with safety codes and safety training of the crew.

Oversee overall safety of the crew and passengers.

Assuming the role of the contact and communicator for the maritime authorities and boat service providers.

Making sure that the boat is clean, in good working order, and that there’s enough fuel and water before every excursion.

If you know that you are the right person, please send your motivation to: [email protected] You may also give us a call at +5999 5212127.