Vacancy Dive Instructor Bonaire

DIVE INSTRUCTOR for 40 hours a week.

Buddy Dive Resort is looking for a fulltime PADI certified Dive Instructor. In this role you will not only teach but also perform as a DM and undertake other roles related to a busy Dive operation, such as fill station operation, retail store duties, boat handling and more.

If you don’t know how, then we will teach you skills that you will not find in any book, providing you with great practical application and experience. Your schedule will be 5 days a week and 2 days OFF……………. more details will be given during job interview

Multicultural team with great working atmosphere!

Are you the person we’re looking for? And do you want to be a member of our Buddy Dive family? Send us your application and CV to [email protected]

