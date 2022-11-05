Vacancies Divi Flamingo Beach Resort Bonaire

We are hiring!

▪ FRONT DESK AGENT

As a front desk agent, you will be the first happy and professional face guest encounter when they arrive to the resort. For the position you would need strong multitasking and computer abilities.

▪ ASSISTANT FOOD & BEVERAGE MANAGER

The F&B department is the largest department within the resort and caters to the guest overall hospitality experience by providing excellent service in the 2 main restaurants, bar, and meeting rooms. The Assistant F&B Manager is a part of the F&B leadership team supporting event services/ banquets, restaurant, and bar operations. This includes providing support and guidance to the banquet and outlet teams while working and communicating closely with all hotel departments to ensure a successful and effective guest experience. Cost control, analytical capacity, multitasking and great planning skills are key.

▪ HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR

Housekeeping is the heart of any Resort and is essential for maintaining clean and attractive guestrooms, public areas and facilities for our beloved guest while providing attentive, courteous, and efficient service during their stay. The housekeeping supervisor ensure that all daily work is planned out, the teams have the required products and tool and checks up on the overall cleanliness.

▪ DIVE MASTER/ DIVE INSTRUCTOR

Would you enjoy taking our valued long-term guests on a great diving experience? And are you a certified Dive Master or Dive Instructor? We have a wonderful career opportunity for you.

▪ PROFESSIONAL LINE COOK

Our Kitchen staff are the key players in ensuring we are serving the best quality food to our guests. Cooks are responsible for the daily preparation of food items and station management. Duties include set-up, stocking and preparing food in accordance with the resort’s recipes and standards, ensuring cleanliness, proper safety procedures, and organizing kitchen, walk-in coolers, and storage areas.

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire is one of the many Divi Resorts. For our busy and well visited resort, we are looking for dedicated, fun-loving, and happy new co-workers.

Therefore, we desire to hire you!

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions, do you have good references and are you comfortable with the English language? Please send your application to: Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at [email protected] or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension plan, vacation savings plan and much more.

Hope to meet you soon!

