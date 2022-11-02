Vacancy Front Office Assistent Bonaire

Sand Dollar Bonaire is looking for a new team member for the Front Office!

We are a small team, and you will enjoy a variety of duties. This includes checking in and assisting guests at the Front Desk, assisting with marketing, and checking that apartments are ready for guest arrivals.

English is the primary language used and an excellent English speaker is required. Spanish and Dutch proficiency are an advantage.

Working hours are 8am to 5pm, you must be able to work Saturdays and some Sundays. You will receive 2 consecutive days off per week.

The applicant must be available for an interview on Bonaire, work full time 40 hours per week, and sign a six month contract.

We offer a competitive salary with 15 vacation days.

We would love to hear from you! Please email your motivation with cv to [email protected] with your resume.

