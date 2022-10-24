Sand Dollar Condominium Resort Bonaire is seeking an experienced, detailed-oriented full charge bookkeeper to join our team. In this position you will play a key role in managing the day-to-day finance requirements of the Condo and Hotel divisions. You will collaborate and communicate with the Board of Directors and Managers to ensure accuracy of financial transactions. Sand Dollar offers a competitive salary, 15 vacation days, and a performance bonus. Full time (40 hour work week – Monday through Friday).

Duties include:

Responsible for local and foreign accounts payables and accounts receivables

Payment of payroll and other taxes

Record cash receipts, prepare bank deposits

Cash management and coordination of cash transfers with Treasurer

Reconcile all bank, credit card, owner and prepaid revenue accounts

Prepare journal entries, including closing year adjustments

Ensure accuracy in general ledger

Prepare and create monthly room revenue reports

Responsible for month-end close; assist with financial statement preparation, profit and loss statements and balance sheets

Compile documents for annual tax preparation

Maintain fixed asset and depreciation registers

Assist with developing yearly budget

Coordinate with Board members, Insurance Agent, Notary Office, Tax Department, Owners and other third parties, as required

Ensure internal control processes and procedures are consistently followed

Supervise one staff member

Qualifications

A minimum 3 years of full time experience as a bookkeeper or accountant

Degree in Accounting or Business Administration, preferred

Strong experience and proficiency in Quickbooks, Microsoft Excel and Word

Detailed-oriented with an analytical mindset

Strong organizational and planning skills

Excellent oral and written skills in English. Dutch and Papiamento an asset

Quick learning capacity

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills and ability to meet tight deadlines

Ability to prepare and present accurate financial reports

Excellent communication skills, professional manner and ability to work independently and in a team environment

Required to live and work on Bonaire, with own transportation.

Candidates are invited to submit an application letter and accompanying curriculum vitae in English to [email protected] Applications must be received by December 10, 2022.