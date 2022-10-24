24 oktober 2022 13:49 pm

Vacancy experienced Bookkeeper

Sand Dollar Condominium Resort Bonaire is seeking an experienced, detailed-oriented  full charge bookkeeper to join our team. In this position you will play a key role in managing the day-to-day finance requirements of the Condo and Hotel divisions.  You will collaborate and communicate with the Board of Directors and Managers  to ensure accuracy of financial transactions.  Sand Dollar offers a competitive salary, 15 vacation days, and a performance bonus.  Full time (40 hour work week – Monday through Friday).

Duties include: 

  • Responsible for local and foreign accounts payables and accounts receivables
  • Payment of payroll and other taxes
  • Record cash receipts, prepare bank deposits
  • Cash management and coordination of cash transfers with Treasurer
  • Reconcile all bank, credit card, owner and prepaid revenue accounts
  • Prepare journal entries, including closing year adjustments
  • Ensure accuracy in general ledger
  • Prepare and create monthly room revenue reports
  • Responsible for month-end close; assist with financial statement preparation, profit and loss statements and balance sheets
  • Compile documents for annual tax preparation 
  • Maintain fixed asset and depreciation registers
  • Assist with developing yearly budget
  • Coordinate with Board members, Insurance Agent, Notary Office, Tax Department, Owners and other third parties, as required
  • Ensure internal control processes and procedures are consistently followed
  • Supervise one staff member

Qualifications

  • A minimum 3 years of full time experience as a bookkeeper or accountant
  • Degree in Accounting or Business Administration, preferred
  • Strong experience and proficiency in Quickbooks, Microsoft Excel and Word 
  • Detailed-oriented with an analytical mindset
  • Strong organizational and planning skills
  • Excellent oral and written skills in English.  Dutch and Papiamento an asset
  • Quick learning capacity
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills and ability to meet tight deadlines
  • Ability to prepare and present accurate financial reports
  • Excellent communication skills, professional manner and ability to work independently and in a team environment
  • Required to live and work on Bonaire, with own transportation.

Candidates are invited to submit an application letter and accompanying curriculum vitae in English to [email protected]  Applications must be received by December 10, 2022.

