Sand Dollar Condominium Resort Bonaire is seeking an experienced, detailed-oriented full charge bookkeeper to join our team. In this position you will play a key role in managing the day-to-day finance requirements of the Condo and Hotel divisions. You will collaborate and communicate with the Board of Directors and Managers to ensure accuracy of financial transactions. Sand Dollar offers a competitive salary, 15 vacation days, and a performance bonus. Full time (40 hour work week – Monday through Friday).
Duties include:
- Responsible for local and foreign accounts payables and accounts receivables
- Payment of payroll and other taxes
- Record cash receipts, prepare bank deposits
- Cash management and coordination of cash transfers with Treasurer
- Reconcile all bank, credit card, owner and prepaid revenue accounts
- Prepare journal entries, including closing year adjustments
- Ensure accuracy in general ledger
- Prepare and create monthly room revenue reports
- Responsible for month-end close; assist with financial statement preparation, profit and loss statements and balance sheets
- Compile documents for annual tax preparation
- Maintain fixed asset and depreciation registers
- Assist with developing yearly budget
- Coordinate with Board members, Insurance Agent, Notary Office, Tax Department, Owners and other third parties, as required
- Ensure internal control processes and procedures are consistently followed
- Supervise one staff member
Qualifications
- A minimum 3 years of full time experience as a bookkeeper or accountant
- Degree in Accounting or Business Administration, preferred
- Strong experience and proficiency in Quickbooks, Microsoft Excel and Word
- Detailed-oriented with an analytical mindset
- Strong organizational and planning skills
- Excellent oral and written skills in English. Dutch and Papiamento an asset
- Quick learning capacity
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills and ability to meet tight deadlines
- Ability to prepare and present accurate financial reports
- Excellent communication skills, professional manner and ability to work independently and in a team environment
- Required to live and work on Bonaire, with own transportation.
Candidates are invited to submit an application letter and accompanying curriculum vitae in English to [email protected] Applications must be received by December 10, 2022.