An Airline Customer Service Agent is the first point of contact for a passenger in an airport or over the phone. Stellar service is key in ensuring the happiness of airline customers. While some passengers are looking for cursory assistance in checking luggage or printing a boarding pass, others have complaints and are looking for a quick resolution. Attention to detail, problem-solving skills and a knack for interacting with customers is essential in this position.

Are you interested to join our team? Please send your application to: [email protected]. For more information call phone number: +599 7870003.

