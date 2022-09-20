Budget Marine is the leading Chandlery of the Caribbean with 12 stores across the Caribbean.

For our store in Bonaire, we are immediately looking for a Retail Sales Associate to strengthen our team.

As a Retail Sales Associate you’ll be responsible for Sales, Merchandising and Point of Sales. You’ll enhance the customer shopping experience by working collaboratively with team members and independently to provide exceptional customer service.

Qualifications:

Ability to provide prompt and courteous customer service

Ability to operate a computer POS cash register efficiently and accurately

Ability to interpret and apply company policies and procedures

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, English is a must (Papiamentu, Spanish and/or Dutch are a plus)

Good computer skills, including Word and Excel

Ability to lift and move heavy items

Knowledge of boats and boat supplies is important but can be learned on the job.

Work hours – M-F 8-5 & Saturday 9 – 12

For more information call 717-3710 or email [email protected]

