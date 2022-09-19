We’re hiring!

The Bonaire Landsailing Adventures team is expanding, and we’re currently looking for a Customer Experience Coordinator!

We’re looking for someone who:

Is a real “people person”; friendly and passionate about customer service

Has a positive, can-do attitude

Communicates well in at least 3 languages – English, Papiamentu and Dutch; any other languages are a bonus

Has a good eye for presentation and tidiness

Pays attention to small details and is super organized and a good time-keeper

Enjoys being outside (at the landsailing track) but also comfortable working at the computer

Is teachable and tech-savvy and interested in learning and growing

Loves Bonaire and is interested in promoting landsailing as well as conservation on our island

Holds a first aid ticket or is willing to get one

Has their own reliable transportation

Is comfortable working a flexible schedule for approximately 120 hours per month

This position is NOT for you if you:

Prefer a regimented schedule with the same tasks every day

Prefer to be given a task list and told exactly what to do

Don’t like working with the public

Struggle with staying organized and you’re often late or rushed

·Don’t work well under pressure

To start, your MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES will be:

Organise our facilities at the track to create a welcoming environment conducive to hosting larger events and selling merchandise

Deliver the safety briefing to our guests and host them at the briefing area – providing safety equipment, cold drinks, toilets, payment process and first aid if required

Ensure the briefing area and all equipment is clean and maintained and any consumables are tracked and ordered in a timely manner

Take guest photos and video and upload to the cloud

Work closely with the schools and our local internship program

Coordinate and host group bookings and events

Coordinate with contractors and suppliers for maintenance and training

Administrative duties as required

The IDEAL person would also be:

Willing to get a Class D driver’s license to become the back-up driver bringing guests to the track in our 14-seater van

Interested in completing the Bonaire Tour Guide course

Experienced in sales, administration, teaching/coaching, or tourism

If you feel like you’d be a great fit and you’d love to join the team, please fill out the application below and we’ll be in touch within 24 hours.

Apply here: https://landsailingadventures.com/apply-now/

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.