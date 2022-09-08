Are you a PADI Dive Instructor? Do you want to be an ambassador of the beautiful reefs of Bonaire “The Shore Dive Capital of the World”? We have a great opportunity for you. AB-Dive is looking for new staff.

Our team and culture

AB-Dive has a team of eight members and is growing, we would like you to be a part of it. We are looking for a PADI Dive Instructor (OWSI or higher) who is outgoing, passionate, environmentally involved and who love to spend time with their students and guests. If you recognize this in your personality, together with good drive and the motivation to offer high service to customers, you should become part of our dive crew.

Your job as dive instructor at AB-Dive

We offer PADI courses in small groups (maximum of four students or guests). As a dive instructor you can really take the time to teach your students and give them the best experience on the beautiful reefs of Bonaire. Besides the teaching of different PADI levels (DSD, Bubblemakers, Open Water, Advanced Open Water, Rescue, several Specialties and Divemaster) you will also have the chance to guide dives with our certified customers who come from all over the world.

And there is more. Every week we have a Sail & Dive trip, which we organize together with our partners. This is a whole day guiding dives, where you can share your passion about diving and Bonaire’s reef with customers on a catamaran. To keep our reef clean and healthy we organize clean-ups and coral restauration. Let’s not forget the night and ostracod dives you will also guide with a small group of certified divers. When you’re not in the water you will be helping customers in our dive center or help with other duties in and around the shop.

The organization AB-Dive

AB-Dive offers a unique concept for their customers, they can rent a pick-up truck at our sister company AB Car rental and get an unlimited air package at AB-Dive. Which means you will be informing the guests about the dive sites according to their experience and interest. Do you have a favorite dive sites on Bonaire? Freedom in your work is important and we can offer you this. Join or team and feel free to share your enthusiasm about diving with our customers!

According to our customers, AB-Dive has a very enthusiastic and passionate team, who is always there for them. This is evidence from the reviews our customers give us and the ratings on TripAdvisor (AB-Dive is the 3rd best company out of 95 others in the “Boat Tours & Water Sport” category), (and AB-Dive has a solid score of 4.8 out of 5.0 on Google review as well).

What we offer you

A small team of 8 members who find cooperation and fun important. A dive, barbecue or drink after work is our way to relax and keep our team spirit up.

Our team members have different nationalities, a combination of men/women, different ages, different experiences and that makes our team strong and close.

A fixed, monthly salary + extras for night dives + tips you receive.

You get the chance to teach PADI courses from DSD to Divemaster.

We start with a 6-month contract and of course there is an option to extend.

You work five days a week and have two consecutive weekend days, which are fixed days in our schedule.

Let’s not forget that you also get the chance to live on a beautiful, tropical island (accommodation is NOT included, but there are plenty of houses and appartements to rent).

What we expect

Passionate about diving (of course!)

Fluent English and/or Dutch

An American or Dutch passport (due to work permits)

The drive to learn about all the fantastic dive sites we have on Bonaire

An enthusiastic and open personality

Interested in working for us

Great! Please send an email to [email protected] including your resume and your motivation.

If you have any questions or would like to have some more information, you can contact Eric de Vries, manager AB-Dive by email: [email protected]

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.