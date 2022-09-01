WE’RE IN HIRING!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you!

Requirements:

Previous ground handling/aviation experience would be an asset

Strong oral and written communication skills

Customer focus and high safety awareness

Must be able to work flexible working

All interested applicants are required to apply via email: [email protected]. Unsuitable applicants will not be considered.

