17 augustus 2022 15:44 pm

Bonaire.Nu

Altijd het laatste nieuws!

Rocargo
HomeVacatures Bonaire ⇒ Vacancies Dive Friends Bonaire

Vacatures Administratief Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Directie, Management en Advies Vacatures Duiken Vacatures Horeca | Luchtvaart | Toerisme

Vacancies Dive Friends Bonaire

316

ARE YOU PASSIONATE ABOUT THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE? JOIN OUR TEAM! DIVE FRIENDS BONAIRE

We have vacancies for the following activities:

  • Front Desk 
  • Dive master (incl. internship)
  • Padi-instructor
  • Location manager
  • Reservations
  • Social media
  • Retail / shop
  • Operations manager

Interested? 

Please contact our HR-manager [email protected] to see if there is a match. We like to explore the possibilities.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief

Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.

Bedankt voor het delen

Related Posts

Lees ook:

Meer nieuws



Top vacatures

Meer vacatures

Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 460

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 510

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 540



Vakantietips

Meer vakantietips



Tours en activiteiten

Meer tours



nl Nederlands
en Englishde Deutsches Españolpt Portuguêszh-TW 繁體中文nl Nederlandsfr Français