ARE YOU PASSIONATE ABOUT THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE? JOIN OUR TEAM! DIVE FRIENDS BONAIRE

We have vacancies for the following activities:

Front Desk

Dive master (incl. internship)

Padi-instructor

Location manager

Reservations

Social media

Retail / shop

Operations manager

Interested?

Please contact our HR-manager [email protected] to see if there is a match. We like to explore the possibilities.

