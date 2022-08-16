Buddy Dive Resort is one of the largest diving resorts in Bonaire – Dutch Caribbean. The resort has 78 apartments with a total of 220 beds, a private diving school, two resort restaurants (Blennies and Ingridiënts), two swimming pools and a private car rental company.

We are looking for a:

NIGHT AUDITOR

The Night Auditor is responsible for providing a warm welcome to guests that arrive late and will be assisting the ones with early departures, ensuring all relevant paperwork has been completed and monitoring overall safety of the resort in collaboration with security. Working hours are between 10 pm and 6 am.



Tasks:

Front Office duties such as checking in of guests, providing tourist information and services as wake-up calls

Operating the telephone and receiving and addressing guests

Handling cash (incl nightly cash drop) and credit card payments

Checking cleaned rooms before arrival of guests

Handling and resolving complaints

Report irregularities to management/security

Planning and assisting with the car rental business

Responsible for the night audit reports

Maintaining security standards and addressing any issues during the night

Check-ups on the property

Requirements:

High school diploma; Associate’s degree in a related field would be a plus

Computer proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook

Friendly and energetic personality, with customer service focus

Proficiency in English; knowledge of any other language would be a plus

Basic knowledge of the dive industry

Basic Math skills

Able to use sound judgment; work independently, with minimal supervision

Able to recognixe an emergency situation and take appropatie action(s)

For more information and application:

If you are interested in applying for this position, do not hesitate to send your CV including a motivation letter via email address: [email protected].

Buddy Dive Resort

Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 85

Kralendijk, Bonaire – Caribisch Nederland

tel. (+599) 7175080

www.buddydive.com

