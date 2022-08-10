Sand Dollar Bonaire is looking for a new team member for the Front Office. We are a small team and you will enjoy a variety of duties!

This can include:

Checking in and assisting guests at the Front Desk;

Assisting with making reservations and marketing;

Checking apartments for guest arrivals.

English speaking is required, Spanish and Dutch is an advantage.

Normal working hours 8am to 5pm, but must be able to work in weekends.

Position is available immediately.

We would love to hear from you! Please email [email protected] with your resume.

