▪ FRONT DESK AGENT

As a front desk agent, you will be the first happy and professional face guest encounter when they arrive to the resort.

▪ HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR

▪ HOUSEMAN

▪ HOUSEKEEPING ATTENDANTS

Housekeeping is the heart of any Resort and is essential for maintaining clean and attractive guestrooms, public areas and facilities for our beloved guest while providing attentive, courteous, and efficient service during their stay. Do you take pride in cleanliness, then we are looking for you!

▪ PROFESSIONAL LINE COOK

Our Kitchen staff are the key players in ensuring we are serving the best quality food to our guests. Cooks are responsible for the daily preparation of food items and station management. Duties include set-up, stocking and preparing food in accordance with the resort’s recipes and standards, ensuring cleanliness, proper safety procedures, and organizing kitchen, walk-in coolers, and storage areas.

▪ PIZZA COOK

Do you love cooking, enjoy contact with guests but you do not have the kitchen qualifications?” No problem, the resort can train you to become the Pizza Cook for our new to open Pizza Terrace.”

▪ ALL AROUND MAINTENANCE ATTENDANT (EXPERIENCED PAINTER/CARPENTER)

The maintenance department serve a very important function within the resort performing scheduled, routine and ad-hoc maintenance of the resort rooms, facilities, and equipment, ensuring all technical elements of the resort is working and that guest can have a carefree stay.

▪ FOOD & BEVERAGE CASHIER/HOSTESS

▪ FOOD & BEVERAGE SUPERVISOR

▪ ALL-AROUND FOOD & BEVERAGE ATTENDANT

▪ BARTENDER (PART-TIME)

The F&B department is the largest department within the resort and caters to the guest overall hospitality experience by providing excellent service in the 2 main restaurants, bar, and meeting rooms.

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions, do you have good references and are you comfortable with the English language? Please send your application to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at [email protected] or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

