Plaza Beach & Dive Resort is currently searching for a qualified and reliable Maintenance manager to lead our maintenance departement.

As the Maintenance manager you will be responsible for managing all installations, repair and upkeep operations of our company’s facilities. Your duties will include maintaining planning repair activities and developing maintenance procedures.

If you have proven experience in maintenance and management role, with excellent organizational and leadership abilities (preferable in a large hotel 250+ rooms) then we encourgage you to apply today. Our ideal candidate will demonstrate a good understanding of maintenance equipment as well as outstanding written and verbal communications skills.

Maintenance Manager Responsibilities:

Supervising and leading all maintenance processes and operations;

Visually inspects quality of work and assigns staff and directs outside contractors in tasks according to performance and productivity standards;

Tracking expenses and overseeing the budget for maintenance;

Maintaining all equipment to ensure it’s working standards;

Creating and implementing maintenance procedures;

Conducting regular inspections of equipment to detect and solve problems;

Planning and managing all repair and installation activities;

Ensuring all departement workers adhere to the safety policies and procedures;

Assigning repair schedules and evaluating repair cost estimates;

Documenting and preparing daily progress reports and maintenance logs;

Overseeing equipment stock and placing orders for new supplies when necessary.

Maintenance Manager requirements:

High-school diploma or equivalent qualification;

Facility management or a similar field is preferred;

A minimum of 3 years experience in maintenance in a large hotel (250 + rooms);

Good understanding of the technical features of plumbing, carpentry and electrical systems;

Strong knowledge facility machines and equipment;

Excellent organizational and leadership abilities;

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills;

Positive attitude;

Ability to work under pressure;

Excellent grooming standards;

Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations.

Please send your c.v. to : [email protected].

