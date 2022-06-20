Sign Studio is looking for a part-time Sign-Maker Technician to strengthen our team. Experience is preferred but are willing to train on the job if you are the right candidate.



As a Sign-Maker Technician, you will be an important part of our production team. Position requirements include but not limited to:

Operation of various hand tools, drills etc.;

Cutting printed graphics using a variety of cutters, saws and Exact-o blades, as well as applying the product to substrates;

May be required to work in the field performing installations to vehicles, building interiors and exteriors using a ladder, scaffolding or mechanical lift system.

Must be comfortable working at various heights up to 20′ or more;

Good focus and attention to detail.



You will work in a environment with a collaborative and supportive team.



The right candidate will have the ability to follow instructions, work independently but also collaborate with teammates- Positive can-do attitude. Be self-motivated, organized and demonstrate flexibility.



Are you interested and would like more information? Please send your email or resume to: [email protected] or call 599 787-6926.

