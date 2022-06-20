Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

PJIAE N.V. is looking for a Senior Project Coordinator to work on their reconstruction project. The Sint Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is financed through a World Bank managed Trust Fund with a grant from the Government of the Netherlands and a loan from the European Investment Bank through an agreement with the Government of St Maarten as well as Counterpart Funds. The development objective of PJIAE Terminal Reconstruction project is to fully restore the service and passenger capacity of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) to pre-Hurricane Irma levels, with improved resilience towards hurricanes.

The vacancy is a full-time, on-site Senior Project Coordinator position within the Project Management Unit (PMU). Interested persons should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience.

ROLE

Provides support to the Project Director and Project Manager to make sure that the project progress in time, budget, quality, and achievement of the project goals:

Monitor and enforce worksite safety and controlling adherence to permits, legalities and non-adherence.

Reviews technical documents and drawings.

Coordinates projects/interphases and ensures that all elements are delivered on time, according to specifications.

Works together with various departments and stakeholders, providing accurate and timely information and solving problem.

Support with the risk and change management of the project.

Keeps and maintains project files, logs up to date and in order and produce progress reports.

Proactively manage all tasks with a high degree of responsibilities, discretion, and confidentiality.

Facilitates meetings and workshops when required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

A minimum bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or similar qualification from a recognized institution.

A minimum of 10 years of relevant project coordinator experience in projects > $ 15 MLN.

Excellent project and contract management skills.

Computer literate with good knowledge of MS Office applications and other software (i.e., Scheduling and Design software) is an advantage.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong time management, organizational and analytical skills.

Effective verbal, written and presentation communication skills in English, with demonstrable high-level reporting skills.

Experience in the aviation sector, preferably in airports is desired.

Knowledge of FIDIC Red Book is required.

Experience in construction projects in a complex operational environment (airport, hospital, etc.) is required.

Application process

Submit your Cover Letter and CV to the HR Department via email at [email protected] no later than June 30, 2022.

Expected Start Date: immediate

End Date: Q4 2023

Location of assignment: Sint Maarten

Need more Information? Contact via telephone: +1721 546 7507.

Note

No rights may be derived from this vacancy notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted. PJIAE also reserves the right to cancel the process or to modify the requirements for the filling of the vacancy at any time.

