Tropical Divers is looking for an experienced SSI Dive Instructor and Front Office. We are a SSI dive center looking for an instructor and front office manager to be part of our team.

Our guests keep coming back because of our attention to detail and our friendliness. We offer a nice work environment with very varied tasks, that keep the job always interesting.

You will not only be conducting guided dives and courses, but you will also be doing check-ins, check-outs and help our resort and diving guests.

Prerequisites are:

Fluent English and German

Active SSI Dive instructor

Valid driver license

If you would like more information or you are a good fit. Contact us and send us your CV to [email protected].

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.