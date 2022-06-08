Title: Watersports Opportunities!

Toucan Diving & Watersports Bonaire is looking for social, flexible persons who are not afraid of hard work. The candidates must be able to start any time soon and hold a US or Dutch passport due to work permits. Driving license and boat driving experience will be a plus.



The work will mainly consist of watersport activities such as private snorkel trips, kayak trips, wakeboarding but not limited to such tasks. Other kinds of marina maintenance jobs belong to this job as well.



Are you the enthusiastic colleagues we are looking for? Send your CV and motivation to: [email protected].

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.