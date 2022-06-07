Are you a hands on person who enjoys repairing? Apply now!

Resort Bonaire is looking for a fulltime Head of Maintenance Department

As Head of the Maintenance Department you are the kind of person who goes the extra mile and ensures the maintenance of our resort including its 114 appartments and 14 hotelrooms is going smoothly;

A technical background is required. We are looking for a real handyman who has a hands on mentality;

You are part of the Engineering Team of total 3 motivated Engineers.



Responsibilities

You are responsible for ensuring the maintenance of all areas is going smoothly, hence the guests enjoy the utmost comfort during their stay;

You take ownership in identifying the technical issues and solve them;

You conduct inspection rounds in the hotel;

You take care of periodical checks and the maintenance of the machines;

Qualifications

You are fluent in Dutch or English

You have strong communication skills

You are flexible in working different shifts

You are experienced in a technical-oriented job

Please apply with contact detail to menno.delsink[email protected]

