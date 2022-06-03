WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!
If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural international company, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.
**************************************************
Cargo Agent – Full-time
***************************************************
Job Overview
- Prepare airline and customs documentation
- Comply with company’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and policies
- Make sure paperwork related to the cargo is correct before release
- Assure proper compliance with local and international laws and regulations
- Follow Dangerous Goods Requirements and Regulations
Requirements
- High school diploma or GED equivalent
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- General office operations skills
- Customer focus and quality awareness
- Must be able to work flexible working hours
- Willing to work in inclement weather conditions
All interested applicants are required to apply via: Email: [email protected] Unsuitable applicants will not be considered.
