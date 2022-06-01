AB-Dive Bonaire (Dutch Caribbean) is hiring! Our enthusiastic team is looking for a new staff member for our dive center. We are looking for a PADI OWSI or higher preferably with at least one year experience as a dive instructor.

We are a young and dynamic Dive Center located in the heart of Kralendijk on Bonaire. AB-Dive is part of AB Car Rental and both companies welcome over 25.000 guests annually. Both companies run fully on sustainable energy and we even fill our dive tanks using solar power only! Our motto is: Powered by the sun, twice the fun!

Job description:

You will be doing guided shore dives as well as teaching PADI courses and specialties;

You will be hosting and organize guided dives with our guests on the weekly Sail & Dive;

You will also be working in our dive shop and help our ‘dive & drive guests’ with their tanks and other needs;

You will be doing check-ins and check-outs of our guests and you will have lots of contact with fellow dive enthusiasts!

Requirements:

Active status PADI OWSI or higher;

Have a valid driver license;

Dutch or American nationality (due to working permits);

At least fluent in English and/or Dutch;

Willing to live on Bonaire for at least one year;

Hospitality is your second nature…

We offer:

A work week of 5 consecutive days (40 hours);

A competitive salary that is suitable for the job;

Extra earnings by organizing and guiding night dives;

Basic dive equipment: Aqualung BCD, Regulator, wetsuit (uniform)

A ‘young’ team will be welcoming you.



If you are looking to follow your dream of working as a dive instructor on a beautiful Caribbean Island called Bonaire. Look no further and apply for the job by sending your resume and motivation to: [email protected]

Check our website www.ab-dive.com for more information.

