Vacancy Real Estate Sales Agent Bonaire

We’re Hiring! 

Our team is expanding and we’re looking for our next colleague – you! What will you bring to the RE/MAX Paradise Homes team?

  • Sales experience (doesn’t have to be real estate, but that would be a bonus)
  • Great customer service skills
  • Fluency in English (written and spoken), Dutch would also be great 
  • If you can speak Spanish, Papiamento, or German that would be a plus
  • Knowledge of the Bonaire real estate market would be a huge plus, too

What will we provide?

  • An amazing opportunity to work in a dynamic real estate market with a well-known brand
  • Training in real estate sales
  • A friendly, fun team
  • Tons of growth opportunities

If this sounds like a great match, please email your CV to [email protected] and we’ll be in touch. No phone calls please.

