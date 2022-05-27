We’re Hiring!

Our team is expanding and we’re looking for our next colleague – you! What will you bring to the RE/MAX Paradise Homes team?

Sales experience (doesn’t have to be real estate, but that would be a bonus)

Great customer service skills

Fluency in English (written and spoken), Dutch would also be great

If you can speak Spanish, Papiamento, or German that would be a plus

Knowledge of the Bonaire real estate market would be a huge plus, too

What will we provide?

An amazing opportunity to work in a dynamic real estate market with a well-known brand

Training in real estate sales

A friendly, fun team

Tons of growth opportunities

If this sounds like a great match, please email your CV to [email protected] and we’ll be in touch. No phone calls please.

