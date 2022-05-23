Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking a Line Cook for its onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. The Line Cook will bring his or her natural talents and passion for food to delight guests with an exceptional dining experience.

Responsibilities include:

Prepare fresh ingredients for cooking according to recipes/menu

Cook food and prepare top-quality menu items in a timely manner

Test foods to ensure proper preparation and temperature

Operate kitchen equipment safely and responsibly

Ensure the proper sanitation and cleanliness of surfaces and storage containers

Comply with nutrition and sanitation regulations and safety standards

What we’re Looking for:

Proven cooking experience, including experience as a restaurant prep or line cook

Excellent understanding of various cooking methods, ingredients, equipment, and procedures

Accuracy and speed in executing assigned tasks

Great teamwork skills and attention to detail

A positive and professional approach with coworkers and customers

Language(s):

English (basic proficiency required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish a plus, but not required

Benefits:

Compensation commensurate with experience

Beautiful work environment

Housing package available

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

