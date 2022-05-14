Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking a passionate Chef de Cuisine for its onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. The Chef de Cuisine is responsible for managing daily kitchen operations and providing an exceptional dining experience for club members, guests of the resort and local clientele. The Chef de Cuisine reports to the Director of Operations and should be a highly motivated individual who is focused on delighting each guest with an exceptional dining experience.

Responsibilities include:

Managing daily kitchen operations.

Hiring, training, and overseeing kitchen staff and daily production.

Monitoring and training all staff in proper sanitation procedures.

Planning and executing the daily menus and specials for all meal periods (breakfast, lunch & dinner)

Managing food cost through effective purchasing and portion control.

Purchasing and requisitioning kitchen supplies and all provisions.

Fostering relationships with local suppliers.

Maintaining a clean and organized work environment.

Complying with food handling and safety laws.

Qualifications:

Language(s):

English (basic proficiency required).

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish a plus, but not required.

Work Experience:

2-4 years minimum in a similar role or Executive Sous Chef role.

Benefits:

Compensation commensurate with experience.

Beautiful work environment.

Housing package available.

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.