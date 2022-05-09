We are looking to increase our team as soon as possible with a PADI instructor (OWSI or higher).

Your duties include teaching all PADI courses, as well as guiding certified divers. You will work 5 days per week, and if you’re not in the water you will be helping guests or helping with other duties that must be done at our dive center.

We’re looking for outgoing, passionate, and environmentally involved instructors who loves to spend time with their students.

We only hire instructors with an American or Dutch passport (due to work permits).

What we can offer you:

A fun team (combination of men/women, different ages, different experiences, different nationalities)!

A fixed, monthly salary + extras for night dives + tips you receive

Living on a beautiful, tropical island (accommodation is NOT included, but there are plenty of places to rent)

A 6-month contract with the option to extend

If you’re interested, please send an email to [email protected] including your resume. NO Facebook messages please.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacature aanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven