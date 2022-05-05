Buddy Dive Watersports is our retail store located in Playa. Buddy Dive Watersports offers a wide range of dive services and courses, air packages and activities on Bonaire.
As we are growing, we are both looking for a part-time or full-time enthusiastic RETAIL DIVE SHOP ASSISTANT to assist our guests with the sale of watersport related articles, providing information and helping with registration processes.
Responsibilities:
- Receiving and storing merchandize according to procedures;
- Maintaining stock in the shop and in display cases, including unpacking and pricing of articles;
- Taking orders and charging according to sale.
Tasks include but are not limited to:
- Registration of guests for diving or other activities;
- Providing information to visitors, assisting with complaints, maintaining and promoting hospitality at all times;
- Collecting payments from guests by processing cash and credit card transactions;
- Organizing and cleaning of the work space and location;
- Making orders and dressing the windows;
- Other chores as requested by the supervisor related to the dive shop in general.
Requirements:
- Affinity with Scuba diving/ Watersports
- Retail skills
- Experience in the hospitality industry
- Profound knowledge of the English language is a must, knowledge of any other language is preferred
- Driver license
- For at least 1 year
If you are interested please send your resume and motivation letter to: [email protected]