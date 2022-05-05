Buddy Dive Watersports is our retail store located in Playa. Buddy Dive Watersports offers a wide range of dive services and courses, air packages and activities on Bonaire.

As we are growing, we are both looking for a part-time or full-time enthusiastic RETAIL DIVE SHOP ASSISTANT to assist our guests with the sale of watersport related articles, providing information and helping with registration processes.

Responsibilities:

Receiving and storing merchandize according to procedures;

Maintaining stock in the shop and in display cases, including unpacking and pricing of articles;

Taking orders and charging according to sale.

Tasks include but are not limited to:

Registration of guests for diving or other activities;

Providing information to visitors, assisting with complaints, maintaining and promoting hospitality at all times;

Collecting payments from guests by processing cash and credit card transactions;

Organizing and cleaning of the work space and location;

Making orders and dressing the windows;

Other chores as requested by the supervisor related to the dive shop in general.

Requirements:

Affinity with Scuba diving/ Watersports

Retail skills

Experience in the hospitality industry

Profound knowledge of the English language is a must, knowledge of any other language is preferred

Driver license

For at least 1 year

If you are interested please send your resume and motivation letter to: [email protected]