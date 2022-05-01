WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural international company, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Station Manager Job Overview

Direct all aspects of the day-to-day operations at the business unit to ensure efficiency and high performance in accordance with the corporate objectives, strategy and plans.

Requirements

Excellent working knowledge of business management principles and practices as well key drivers of profitability and operational performance.

5 years’ Relevent experience in the Aviation Industry including Leadership Positions Fluent spoken and written English and local language

Strong strategic skills and commercial acumen combined with the ability to motivate teams to deliver high quality standards

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected] Unsuitable applicants will not be considered.