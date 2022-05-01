WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural international company, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Cargo Agent – Full-time

Job Overview

Prepare airline and customs documentation

Comply with company’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and policies

Make sure paperwork related to the cargo is correct before release

Assure proper compliance with local and international laws and regulations

Follow Dangerous Goods Requirements and Regulations

Requirements

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Strong oral and written communication skills

General office operations skills

Customer focus and quality awareness

Must be able to work flexible working hours

Willing to work in inclement weather conditions

All interested applicants are required to apply via:

Email: [email protected] Unsuitable applicants will not be considered.