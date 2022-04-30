WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!
If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural international company, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.
Fleet Maintenance and Management Engineer
Job Overview
Manage the Maintenance all Airport Ground Service Equipment Fleet to optimize Fleet availability and reliability in accordance with Corporate Policy, Procedure and Metrics.
Requirements
- Degree in Mechanical or Vehicle Engineering or relevant combination of Training Experience and Qualifications
- Strong organizational, leadership and communication skills
- Ability to schedule time and workload effectively
- Computer literacy
All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected] Unsuitable applicants will not be considered.