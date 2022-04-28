delta

Station Manager Bonaire | Vacancy

door | 28 april

0


WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural international company, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

***********************************************

Station Manager Job Overview

Direct all aspects of the day-to-day operations at the business unit to ensure efficiency and high performance in accordance with the corporate objectives, strategy and plans.

Requirements

  • Excellent working knowledge of business management principles and practices as well key drivers of profitability and operational performance.
  • 5 years’ Relevent experience in the Aviation Industry including Leadership Positions Fluent spoken and written English and local language
  • Strong strategic skills and commercial acumen combined with the ability to motivate teams to deliver high quality standards

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected] Unsuitable applicants will not be considered.

