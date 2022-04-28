WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!
If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural international company, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.
Station Manager Job Overview
Direct all aspects of the day-to-day operations at the business unit to ensure efficiency and high performance in accordance with the corporate objectives, strategy and plans.
Requirements
- Excellent working knowledge of business management principles and practices as well key drivers of profitability and operational performance.
- 5 years’ Relevent experience in the Aviation Industry including Leadership Positions Fluent spoken and written English and local language
- Strong strategic skills and commercial acumen combined with the ability to motivate teams to deliver high quality standards
All interested applicants are required to apply via Email: [email protected] Unsuitable applicants will not be considered.