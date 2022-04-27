delta

Cargo Agent Fulltime Bonaire | Vacancy

door | 27 april

46


WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural international company, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

**************************************************

Cargo Agent – Full-time

***************************************************

Job Overview

  • Prepare airline and customs documentation
  • Comply with company’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and policies 
  • Make sure paperwork related to the cargo is correct before release
  • Assure proper compliance with local and international laws and regulations
  • Follow Dangerous Goods Requirements and Regulations

Requirements

  • High school diploma or GED equivalent
  • Strong oral and written communication skills
  • General office operations skills
  • Customer focus and quality awareness
  • Must be able to work flexible working hours
  • Willing to work in inclement weather conditions

All interested applicants are required to apply via:

Email: [email protected] Unsuitable applicants will not be considered.

Restaurant Brass Boer

Restaurant Brass Boer

door | 24 april

Creative Cuisine defined by nature Brass Boer is het beach restaurant op Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire onder auspiciën van de Jonnie en Thérèse Boer. Gelegen op een prachtige...

Cactus Accounting Services

Cactus Accounting Services

door | 4 april

Cactus Accounting Services is een modern en vooruitstrevend Accountantsbureau. Het bedrijf, dat al sinds 1996 actief is, geeft elke klant persoonlijk advies, een offerte op...

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

door | 16 maart

Lage kosten hoge kwaliteit Artes Piedras is begonnen vanuit een persoonlijke interesse van ing. Angelo Clarinda en zijn vrouw om ten eerste, de kosten van betonklinkers te...

