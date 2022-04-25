nl Nederlands
Reservations Agent Bonaire | Vacature

door | 25 april

30


An excellent opportunity has arisen at our Central Reservations Department located in Kralendijk – Bonaire (Dutch Caribbean). The department handles all aspects of reservations for Buddy Dive Resort and Belmar Oceanfront Apartments. 

We are looking for a knowledgeable, driven and service minded Reservations Agent.

Job Description: 

  • Handle all reservations for individuals and groups
  • Coordinate availability of bookings, including special requests, activities and/or flights
  • Assist guests, tour operators and dive shops over the phone, email and/or in person
  • Promote and maintain customer loyalty as well as maximising occupancy
  • Process and check bills and invoices

Job Profile:

  • Associates degree; preferably in tourism and hospitality 
  • Minimum of two (2) years of relevant work experience 
  • Knowledge, experience and affinity with computers and preferably experience with hospitality central reservation systems 
  • Detail-oriented and proficient with numbers
  • Excellent organisational and customer service skills
  • Adaptable and willing to work irregular shifts and on weekends
  • Fluent English language skills (verbal and written)

Dutch, Papiamentu, Portuguese and/or Spanish are an advantage. Please submit your cover letter, with resume by mail to [email protected].

Contact our HR colleagues, they are happy to help. 

