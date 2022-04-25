An excellent opportunity has arisen at our Central Reservations Department located in Kralendijk – Bonaire (Dutch Caribbean). The department handles all aspects of reservations for Buddy Dive Resort and Belmar Oceanfront Apartments.

We are looking for a knowledgeable, driven and service minded Reservations Agent.

Job Description:

Handle all reservations for individuals and groups

Coordinate availability of bookings, including special requests, activities and/or flights

Assist guests, tour operators and dive shops over the phone, email and/or in person

Promote and maintain customer loyalty as well as maximising occupancy

Process and check bills and invoices

Job Profile:

Associates degree; preferably in tourism and hospitality

Minimum of two (2) years of relevant work experience

Knowledge, experience and affinity with computers and preferably experience with hospitality central reservation systems

Detail-oriented and proficient with numbers

Excellent organisational and customer service skills

Adaptable and willing to work irregular shifts and on weekends

Fluent English language skills (verbal and written)

Dutch, Papiamentu, Portuguese and/or Spanish are an advantage. Please submit your cover letter, with resume by mail to [email protected].

Contact our HR colleagues, they are happy to help.