Airport Customer Service Agent Parttime Bonaire | Vacancy

door | 25 april

73


WE’RE HIRING!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit excellent customer service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

***********************************************

Airport Customer Service Agent

***********************************************

Job Summary:

Provide all necessary and required customer services to the traveling public, including but not be limited to ticketing, baggage processing, counter check-in, boarding, jet way operation, greeting arriving passengers, handling of VIPs, provide special passenger assistance, handling customer complaints and other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

  • Passionate about customer service, friendly and courteous
  • Fluency in English and other languages would be an asset
  • Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via Email[email protected] 

Restaurant Brass Boer

Restaurant Brass Boer

door | 24 april

Creative Cuisine defined by nature Brass Boer is het beach restaurant op Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire onder auspiciën van de Jonnie en Thérèse Boer. Gelegen op een prachtige...

Cactus Accounting Services

Cactus Accounting Services

door | 4 april

Cactus Accounting Services is een modern en vooruitstrevend Accountantsbureau. Het bedrijf, dat al sinds 1996 actief is, geeft elke klant persoonlijk advies, een offerte op...

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

door | 16 maart

Lage kosten hoge kwaliteit Artes Piedras is begonnen vanuit een persoonlijke interesse van ing. Angelo Clarinda en zijn vrouw om ten eerste, de kosten van betonklinkers te...

Bekijk all bedrijven

