Toucan Diving Bonaire is looking for social, flexible PADI dive masters and instructors who are not afraid of hard work. The candidates must be able to start any time soon and hold a US or Dutch passport due to work permits.



The work will mainly consist of guiding dives from the boat/ shore and teaching, but filling tanks and other kinds of maintenance jobs belong to this job as well. Are you the enthusiastic colleague we are looking for? Send your CV and motivation to [email protected].