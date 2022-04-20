Rocargo

nl Nederlands
en Englishde Deutsches Españolpt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文nl Nederlands
Bonaire.nu
Bonaire.nu

Aruba.nu

Bezoek de website

Bonaire.nu

Bonaire.nu

Bezoek de website

Bonaire.nu

Curaçao.nu

Bezoek de website

Bonaire.nu

Awor.nu

Bezoek de website

Bonaire.nu

BES Reporter

Bezoek de website

Bonaire.nu

ABC Online Media

Bezoek de website

PADI Dive Master and Instructor Bonaire | Vacancy

door | 20 april

138


Toucan Diving Bonaire is looking for social, flexible PADI dive masters and instructors who are not afraid of hard work. The candidates must be able to start any time soon and hold a US or Dutch passport due to work permits.

The work will mainly consist of guiding dives from the boat/ shore and teaching, but filling tanks and other kinds of maintenance jobs belong to this job as well. Are you the enthusiastic colleague we are looking for? Send your CV and motivation to [email protected].

Lees ook:



Bekijk al het laatste nieuws

Top vacatures

Bekijk alle vacatures

Bedrijf in the Picture

Cactus Accounting Services

Cactus Accounting Services

door | 4 april

Cactus Accounting Services is een modern en vooruitstrevend Accountantsbureau. Het bedrijf, dat al sinds 1996 actief is, geeft elke klant persoonlijk advies, een offerte op...

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

door | 16 maart

Lage kosten hoge kwaliteit Artes Piedras is begonnen vanuit een persoonlijke interesse van ing. Angelo Clarinda en zijn vrouw om ten eerste, de kosten van betonklinkers te...

Senang beleef de Oriënt

Senang beleef de Oriënt

door | 24 februari

© Senang Sinds eind 2021 bevindt zich op het terrein van Delfins Beach Resort restaurant Senang. Het restaurant haalt zijn inspiratie uit de Oriënt en dit is te zien op de...

Bekijk all bedrijven

Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 510

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 540

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 460

Vind de perfecte baan!

Bekijk alle vacatures

Ontdek bedrijven!

Cactus Accounting Services

Cactus Accounting Services

door | 4 april

Cactus Accounting Services is een modern en vooruitstrevend Accountantsbureau. Het bedrijf, dat al sinds 1996 actief is, geeft elke klant persoonlijk advies, een offerte op...

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

door | 16 maart

Lage kosten hoge kwaliteit Artes Piedras is begonnen vanuit een persoonlijke interesse van ing. Angelo Clarinda en zijn vrouw om ten eerste, de kosten van betonklinkers te...

Senang beleef de Oriënt

Senang beleef de Oriënt

door | 24 februari

© Senang Sinds eind 2021 bevindt zich op het terrein van Delfins Beach Resort restaurant Senang. Het restaurant haalt zijn inspiratie uit de Oriënt en dit is te zien op de...

Bekijk alle bedrijven

Nieuwsbrief