Are you a driven Retail Manager looking for a new challenge? Do you like to motivate, inspire, and empower your team members to achieve the best results together? Do you have a good attitude, and eye for details and have affinity with diving? Then we would like to meet you! We are looking for an enthusiastic Retail Manager (40 hours per week).

As part of the retail team you (total of 14 team members), will be responsible for the wholesale department, inventory and sales company wide. You will report directly to the director of Dive Friends Bonaire.

Profile

You enjoy the challenge of managing the Dive Friends Bonaire retail department. You know exactly how to motivate people and how to translate company movements into objectives for your staff. You have excellent communication skills and experience in people management. Together with 14 employees in the retail division you strive to the best service for all customers, leisure or business.

You are excellent in organising and planning your activities in order to complete tasks and are capable of reorganize previous tasks when new priorities come to light. You are full of energy in creating new ideas, eager to learn and develop, and find it no problem to change plans based on experienced results.

You have the ambition to bring the organization to a higher level and you understand what is needed for this.

Of course, you must be prepared to live and work on Bonaire. You are not afraid of a challenge and enjoy working on flipflops.

Tasks:

You are responsible for all purchases within the company against the right price and conditions.

You are responsible for inventory management; you have to make sure that all inventory is up to date at all locations.

You are responsible for the order processing, logistics and customer service.

You are responsible for the various periodic reports, and responsible for administrative work in collaboration with our accountant.

You maintain contact with various stakeholders, such vendors, customs, shipping companies.

You are constantly engaged in optimization of the retail division; stock management, purchasing management, and other processes.

You continuously keep an eye on trends & developments within the branch and you respond to them.

Requirements

A completed business management education

At least 1 year of work experience in a similar position

Analytical

Work structured, accurate and efficient

Good English language, in both written and verbal (A 2 nd language is a plus)

language is a plus) Experience with a retail stock and cash register system (or you easily learn new systems)

Great ability in problem solving

Knowledge of MS Office

Valid driver’s license

Dive Friends Bonaire

Dive Friends Bonaire is a PADI 5 star dive center. We have 8 dive locations and 4 retail stores. Among our dive shop, we are a retail dealer who imports and distributes purchases and sales for all Dive Friends shops and retail shops. In addition, we supply other dive centers with dive equipment and accessories on Bonaire and work closely with some on island suppliers. Dive Friends Bonaire has great ambitions and expects the same from you.

What can you expect from us

A full-time contract (40 hours)

The opportunity to dive and/or be trained to do so

A competitive salary

Various personnel deals on Bonaire

A friendly team waiting for you

Does this sound like a nice challenge to you? Send your motivation letter and CV to: [email protected]. Mention in the subject that you are applying for the position of Retail Manager.