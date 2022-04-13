Hestia

Bartender | Waiters Bonaire Vacature

door | 13 april

27


Bartender | Waiters Bonaire Vacature

The Beach is looking for experienced bartenders and waiters/waitress, for The Beach club and The Poolbar.

The Beach is an oceanfront restaurant, where you can enjoy Bonaire to the fullest. We are a beautiful beach restaurant offering a relaxing day on the beach, a delicious cocktail in one of our lounges, breakfast, lunch or dinner.

We are looking for 
– Bartenders
– Waiters

We offer

– A young team with nice colleagues.
– A great work atmosphere.
– We have part-time and fulltime, morning/day/evening shifts available.
– We most certainly offer you a good salary.

Interested? We are looking forward to your response. Mail your motivation and CV to [email protected] or come in and have a chat with us!

The Beach Bonaire – E.E.G. Boulevard 14 – +599 701 7887.

Bedrijf in the Picture

Cactus Accounting Services

Cactus Accounting Services

door | 4 april

Cactus Accounting Services is een modern en vooruitstrevend Accountantsbureau. Het bedrijf, dat al sinds 1996 actief is, geeft elke klant persoonlijk advies, een offerte op...

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

Artes Piedras Beton klinkers

door | 16 maart

Lage kosten hoge kwaliteit Artes Piedras is begonnen vanuit een persoonlijke interesse van ing. Angelo Clarinda en zijn vrouw om ten eerste, de kosten van betonklinkers te...

Senang beleef de Oriënt

Senang beleef de Oriënt

door | 24 februari

© Senang Sinds eind 2021 bevindt zich op het terrein van Delfins Beach Resort restaurant Senang. Het restaurant haalt zijn inspiratie uit de Oriënt en dit is te zien op de...

Bekijk all bedrijven

